Fitch Rates HSBC Bank plc's USD10m CLNs 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned HSBC Bank plc's USD10m Credit-Linked Notes due 2024 and linked to the State of Israel (ISIN XS1115379411) an 'Asf' rating with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating on the notes reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in the transactions: HSBC Bank plc (HSBC, AA-/Stable) as the issuer and the State of Israel (Israel, A+/Stable) as the refer