BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 PennyMac Financial Services Inc :
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - David A. Spector will become president and chief executive officer of PennyMac Financial
* Says all the organizational changes are effective Jan 1, 2017
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - Stanford L. Kurland, currently chairman and chief executive officer, will assume role of executive chairman
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - says no member of PennyMac Financial's senior management team is leaving company as result of these organizational changes
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc says Andrew Chang will become senior managing director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.