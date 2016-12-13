Dec 13 PennyMac Financial Services Inc :

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - David A. Spector will become president and chief executive officer of PennyMac Financial

* Says all the organizational changes are effective Jan 1, 2017

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - Stanford L. Kurland, currently chairman and chief executive officer, will assume role of executive chairman

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - says no member of PennyMac Financial's senior management team is leaving company as result of these organizational changes

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc says Andrew Chang will become senior managing director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: