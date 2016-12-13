Dec 13 Helen of Troy Ltd

* Helen of Troy Ltd- On December 7, 2016, co and units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement- SEC Filing

* Helen of Troy Ltd- Maturity of commitment under credit agreement was extended from January 16, 2020 to December 7, 2021

* Helen of Troy Ltd- Amendment increases unsecured revolving commitment of credit agreement from $650 million to $1 billion