Dec 13 Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur Sealy announces plans for Los Angeles-Area Sealy plant and expansion of international facilities

* Tempur Sealy International Inc - Los Angeles move is expected to be complete in 2018.

* Tempur Sealy - Announced plans to move and upgrade south gate Sealy plant to a new Los Angeles-Area location as well as expand its Mexico Operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: