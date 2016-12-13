BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
Dec 13 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells fargo issues statement regarding federal reserve, FDIC 2016 resolution plan submission determination
* "Believe we will be able to address concerns raised today in march 2017 revised submission."
* "We were informed today that we did not adequately remediate certain deficiencies"
* Wells fargo says will work with agencies to better understand concerns so that co can bring its resolution planning processes in line with their expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes