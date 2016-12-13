BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Arbiter Partners Capital
* Capital senior living's common stock represented an attractive investment opportunity when purchased
* Arbiter Partners Capital Management reports 11.05 percent stake in Capital Senior Living Corp as of December 13 - SEC filing
* have engaged, may continue to engage, in discussions with Capital Senior about its business, strategic direction, among other things
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.