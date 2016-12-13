BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, Inc. announces additional fleet transitions, Bombardier agreement and anticipated 50-seat aircraft non-cash impairment charge
* Skywest-Anticipates to record non-cash impairment charge in Q4 estimated to be in range of $440-$490 million on CRJ200 aircraft,other 50-seat aircraft assets
* Skywest - Expects to transition to flying primarily dual-class aircraft in CRJ operation by removing its CRJ200 aircraft from service over next year
* Skywest Inc- Skywest is evaluating its total 50-seat CRJ200 fleet and related long-lived assets for impairment in Q4 2016
* Skywest Inc - Bombardier agreed to pay skywest $90 million by January 2017 along with certain other consideration in exchange for release
* Skywest-Co,Bombardier entered into termination deal covering Bombardier's residual value guarantee deals on 76 CRJ200 aircraft owned by Skywest Airlines,Expressjet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.