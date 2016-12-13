BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* IBM intends to hire about 25,000 professionals in the next four years in the united states, 6,000 of those in 2017 - IBM CEO Rometty in USA Today
* IBM will invest $1 billion in training and development of IBM U.S. employees in the next four years- IBM's Rometty in USA Today Source text : usat.ly/2hscVJ3 Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.