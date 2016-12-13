BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Diodes Inc :
* Diodes Inc - on Dec 7, unit of co, entered into 2016 amendment to joint venture agreement with Chengdu Ya Guang Electronic Co limited -sec filing
* Diodes Inc -under amendment,ownership in Diodes Shanghai joint venture will be increased from 95 pct to approximately 98 pct
* Diodes Inc - both parties agree registered capital of Diodes Technology (Chengdu) company limited, to be increased by US$76 million to US$126 million
* Diodes Inc - increase in registered and additional paid in capital will be made by a US$12 million cash contribution by Diodes Shanghai
* Diodes- increase in registered, additional paid in capital will be made by conversion of about US$72 million of existing indebtedness of JV to units of co Source text - bit.ly/2hCbA5R Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.