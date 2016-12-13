BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 13 Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon Petroleum Company announces entry into the Core Southern Delaware Basin
* Callon Petroleum Co - Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain undeveloped acreage and producing oil and gas properties
* Callon Petroleum Co - Intends to fund cash purchase price with net proceeds of an equity offering
* Callon Petroleum Co - Deal for total consideration of $615 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
