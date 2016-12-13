BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
Dec 13 Continental Resources Inc
* Continental Resources Inc - Company now expects to exit 2016 with production in a range of 213,000 to 218,000 Boe per day
* Continental Resources Inc - As a result of strong production in North Dakota, Oklahoma, co increased expected production exit rate for December 2016
* Continental Resources Inc - Company expects to maintain approximately this production level through Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes