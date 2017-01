(Corrects headline to say AID Partners unit to sell Time Edge, not acquire)

Dec 14 Aid Partners Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Says unit Honour Best Holdings Ltd, Sunny On Corp Ltd and HMV Digital China Group Ltd entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Says Sunny On Corp to purchase entire issued share capital of Time Edge Ltd from Honour Best Holdings

* Says deal for a total consideration of HK$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: