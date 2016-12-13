UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Tatts Group Ltd :
* Tatts receives indicative proposal
* It has received an unsolicited confidential, non-binding, indicative and conditional proposal from four financial investors
* Received proposal from four financial investors to acquire 100% of tatts for a combination of cash and scrip consideration
* Pacific consortium's total indicative value per tatts share of $4.40 to $5.00
* Cash consideration of $3.40 includes $3.105 cash, a $0.20 fully franked special dividend, and $0.095 fully franked interim dividend
* Proposed transaction to be financed through a combination of equity and debt
* Shareholders do not need to take any action in response to indicative proposal
* Wagering & Gaming Co to have $378m drawn debt and $139m undrawn facilities to fund remaining cms licence payments in NSW
* Tatts has not yet formed a view on how the indicative proposal compares to the proposed tabcorp merger
* Directors of Tatts continue to believe proposed Tabcorp merger is in best interests of Tatts shareholders ; unanimously recommend Tabcorp merger
* Tatts board remains fully committed to acting in best interests of, and maximising value for, Tatts shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources