UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Boohoo.Com Plc :
* Trading update and acquisition
* Boohoo.com Plc upgrades guidance and announces acquisition of forward-thinking fashion brand Prettylittlething (PLT)
* Boohoo continues to benefit from improved operating leverage in business
* Now expects boohoo.com to deliver revenue growth of between 38 pct and 42 pct in FY17
* Anticipates boohoo delivering an EBITDA margin of between 11 pct and 12 pct in FY17, against previous guidance of around 11 pct
* Boohoo group will acquire 66 pct of issued share capital of PLT for a cash consideration of 3.3 mln stg 1
* Boohoo group will benefit from acquisition of 21 Three Clothing Co Ltd, which is expected to be consolidated from Jan. 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources