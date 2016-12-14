Dec 14 Eniro Ab
* Eniro has reached a stand still agreement with bank
syndicate to defer payments
* Says stand still agreement is in effect until end of
february 2017
* Has today reached an agreement with its lenders, a
syndicate of six banks, which means deferment of principal
payments on the company's bank loans and the key ratio covenants
of the loans
* During the period of this stand still agreement Eniro will
negotiate about the company's loan agreement and capital
structure
* During the autum the executive management has, together
with the Board of directors, established a new Business Plan
where the outlook for the long term profitability is improved,
says Björn Björnsson, Chairman of the Board at Eniro
