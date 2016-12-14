Dec 14 Hunters Property Plc :
* Strong performance that we reported at time of our interim
results in September has continued in second half of year
* Expects trading for full year to be significantly ahead of
last year and slightly ahead of board's expectations
* Lettings income over this period increased by 18 pct
compared to same period last year
* Strong sales bias (72 pct of group revenues) and is
therefore confident it can manage and adapt accordingly
* Intention on back of full year results to look to increase
its final dividend as part of its progressive dividend strategy
* Recruitment of franchisees and roll-out of new branches is
on-track to exceed 30 or more new branches for third consecutive
year
* Network income to Oct. 31, 2016 was almost 29 mln stg
(October 2015: 24.3 mln stg) split 58/42 between South and North
* Q4 2016 has started with a strong pipeline of sales,
lettings and scheduled branch openings, reflecting strength of
Hunters' proposition to franchisees
* Continues to monitor and review government's proposal to
ban tenant fees
* Continues to review strategic acquisitions
