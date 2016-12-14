Dec 14 Ica Gruppen Ab

* Ica Sweden switches it solution for product supply - recognises impairment loss of SEK 148 million

* Will be recognised as a non-recurring item in Q4 2016 for ICA Sweden

* The entire ongoing IT investment is very extensive, and the total investment is worth approximately SEK 550 million during the period 2014-2019