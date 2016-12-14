BRIEF-VSE Corp says U.S. District Judge awarded damages of about $3.5 mln agains Co in civil lawsuit
* A United States District Judge for Eastern District of Virginia awarded damages of about $3.5 million against VSE Corporation in civil lawsuit
Dec 14 Lupin Ltd
* Says gets FDA apporval for generic Topicort ointment, 0.05% Source text: bit.ly/2htXGz5 Further company coverage:
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers show.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.