Dec 14 NMC Health Plc
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares
* HSBC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners in
connection with placing
* Company's three largest shareholders have provided letters
of intent indicating their intention to subscribe for up to $170
million
* Intention to place 18,571,428 new ordinary shares
representing approximately 9.99 pct of current issued ordinary
share capital of company
* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated
bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this
announcement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: