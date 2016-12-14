Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 14 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :
* Awarded contract for maintenance and operation of Cajalbank for 595,000 euros ($631,831)
* Contract is awarded by Morocco's Banco Chaabi du Maroc for an initial period of 2 years Source text: bit.ly/2hvzBbW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)