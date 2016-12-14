UPDATE 4-Baker Hughes says only higher oil prices will spur int'l spending
* Shares down 1 percent, Oil prices up about 2 pct (Adds details)
Dec 14 Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
* Cspc Zhongqi agrees to grant right to teva to perform necessary non-clinical and clinical studies and apply for relevant approvals
* Unit entered into an agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa, Inc.
* Pursuant to agreement, Cspc Zhongqi is responsible for pre-clinical development of product
* Teva will make milestone payments to Cspc Zhongqi of up to an aggregate amount of us$100 million subject to product's application progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 1 percent, Oil prices up about 2 pct (Adds details)
Jan 26 Lvmh Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tells a news conference:
SANTIAGO, Jan 26 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said on Thursday.