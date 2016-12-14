UPDATE 4-Baker Hughes says only higher oil prices will spur int'l spending
* Shares down 1 percent, Oil prices up about 2 pct (Adds details)
Dec 14 Amazon.Com Inc :
* Amazon Prime Video Now available in more than 200 countries and territories around world
* Amazon.com Inc- Prime Video available to customers in new Prime Video territories at introductory price of $2.99 per month for first six months
* Amazon.Com- Prime Video is automatically available at no additional cost to amazon prime members in Belgium, Canada, France, India, Italy and Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 1 percent, Oil prices up about 2 pct (Adds details)
Jan 26 Lvmh Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tells a news conference:
SANTIAGO, Jan 26 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said on Thursday.