Dec 14 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon Prime Video Now available in more than 200 countries and territories around world

* Amazon.com Inc- Prime Video available to customers in new Prime Video territories at introductory price of $2.99 per month for first six months

* Amazon.Com- Prime Video is automatically available at no additional cost to amazon prime members in Belgium, Canada, France, India, Italy and Spain