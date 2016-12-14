Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 14 Acando AB :
* Frame agreement to run for 2 years with 1 + 1 year extension option
* Has won frame agreement with statens vegvesen
* Agreement concerns it assignment (coverage 400 million-600 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million-$71 million)), it skills assignments (coverage 500 million-700 million crown) as well as specialized it services Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4386 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)