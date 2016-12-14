Dec 14 Capital First Ltd :
* Capital First says approved allotment of 4.8 million
shares on preferential basis for up to 3.41 billion rupees to
Caladium Investment Pte Ltd
Source text:
Capital First Limited has informed the Exchange that the
Board of Directors of the Company vide Resolution passed by
Circulation on December 14, 2016, inter-alia approved the
allotment of 47,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the
Company on a preferential basis, pursuant to receipt of
subscription amount of Rs. 340,67,06,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred
and Forty Crores Sixty Seven Lakhs and Six Thousand only) issued
at a price of Rs.712.70/- per Equity Share (face value of
Rs.10/- each and premium of Rs. 702.70/- per share) to Caladium
Investment Pte. Ltd., which is indirectly wholly-owned by GIC
(Ventures) Pte. Ltd., a Singapore s Sovereign Wealth Fund.
