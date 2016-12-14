Dec 14 Solocal Group SA :

* Creditors of co have accelerated the debt in the event of a rejection of the plan on December 15, 2016

* More than 2/3 of the creditors of co have notified the agent and the other creditors of the acceleration of the entire debt of the group, for an amount of 835,399,941.70 euros ($889.28 million) subsequent to the multiple defaults that have occurred and are continuing since June 30, 2016

* This acceleration will enter into force as of Dec 16, on condition of rejection of restructuration plan by shareholders at Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

* Agreement is the only way for co to end its financial difficulties, preserve employment and complete its digital transformation