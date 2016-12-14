Dec 14 Acando AB :

* Has won frame agreement with Hälsa Innkjøpsservice

* Frame agreement has a term of 2 years, with possible extension of 1 + 1 year

* Value of framework agreement estimated to be about 400 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million) per year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4410 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)