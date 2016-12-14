BRIEF-LVMH CEO silent on Italy's Marcolin stake plan
Jan 26 Lvmh Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tells a news conference:
Dec 14 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo says Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp determined co's 2016 resolution plan does not remedy 2 of 3 deficiencies
* Company is required to remedy two deficiencies in a revised submission to be provided to agencies by March 31, 2017
* Wells Fargo says agencies determined co, units shall be restricted from acquiring any nonbank subsidiary
* Wells Fargo says if co fails to timely submit revised submission, agencies will limit size of co's nonbank and broker-dealer assets to levels in place as of Sept 30, 2016
* Wells Fargo says effective immediately, agencies determined that co, units shall be restricted from establishing any foreign bank or foreign branch
* Wells Fargo says if co has not adequately remedied deficiencies by Dec. 13, 2018, agencies may jointly require co to divest certain assets or operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Lvmh Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tells a news conference:
SANTIAGO, Jan 26 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said on Thursday.
* Dow up 0.13 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)