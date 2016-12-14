Dec 14 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd

* Taizhou New Energy entered into main contractor contract with CNI Energy

* Taizhou new energy has engaged cni energy to provide project design, engineering, construction and other works for of 20mw agricultural photovoltaics power station ii

* Contractor contract for total consideration of rmb29.4 million

* China nuclear energy technology- finance lease company had agreed to purchase equipment from cni energy and lease equipment to taizhou new energy

* Taizhou new energy entered into taizhou finance lease agreement with finance lease company

* Taizhou finance lease deal for aggregate lease consideration of approximately rmb133.7 million