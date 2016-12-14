BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share
Dec 14 Ameresco Inc
* Ameresco - deal allows ameresco to offer silver networks' ipv6 starfish platform, slv6 city management platform service models to ameresco's customers
* Ameresco Inc - has executed a non-exclusive master reseller agreement with Silver Spring Networks
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.