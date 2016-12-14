Dec 14 Gitanjali Gems Ltd

* Gitanjali Gems Ltd says intimation of proposed initial public offer by Nakshatra World Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company

* Gitanjali Gems Ltd - unit Gitanjali Brands decided to raise funds through IPO of equity shares for an overall amount of not exceeding INR 6.50 billion