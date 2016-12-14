Dec 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :
* Goldman Sachs names David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz
presidents and co-chief operating officers
* Schwartz will remain as Chief Financial Officer through
the end of April 2017
* Goldman Sachs - Martin Chavez named deputy Chief
Financial Officer; Richard J. Gnodde and Pablo J. Salame named
vice chairmen
* Chavez will assume full responsibilities as Chief
Financial Officer following Schwartz's transition
* Gnodde and Salame will continue in current respective
roles in addition to serving as vice chairmen of the firm
