Dec 14 Heroux-Devtek Inc:

* Heroux-Devtek Inc - signed contract with Swedish defence and security company SAAB AB for production of complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft

* As per agreement, co will manufacture, assemble and deliver complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft

* Deliveries are expected to begin in calendar 2017

* Gripen E production operations will be mainly carried out from Co's facilities located in United Kingdom