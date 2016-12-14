BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share
Dec 14 Heroux-Devtek Inc:
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - signed contract with Swedish defence and security company SAAB AB for production of complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft
* As per agreement, co will manufacture, assemble and deliver complete landing gear systems for gripen E fighter aircraft
* Deliveries are expected to begin in calendar 2017
* Gripen E production operations will be mainly carried out from Co's facilities located in United Kingdom
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.