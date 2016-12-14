Dec 14 ICAP Plc :
* Scheme of arrangement
* Sanction of scheme and confirmation of ICAP reduction of
capital
* ICAP has requested that premium listing of its securities
on official list be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m.
tomorrow
* Admission of Newco ordinary shares to premium listing
segment are expected to take place no later than 8.00 a.m.
tomorrow
* Says under scheme, holders of ICAP shares are entitled to
one Newco ordinary share for each ICAP ordinary share held at
scheme record time, being 6 p.m. today
* Court has ordered sanctioning scheme to establish NEX
Group Plc as holding company of ICAP and its subsidiaries
* Says subject to satisfaction or waiver of those remaining
conditions, ICAP and NEX expect transaction to complete on
Dec.30 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)