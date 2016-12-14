Dec 14 Biotime Inc
* Biotime Inc says it has achieved an important patient
enrollment milestone in its renevia pivotal trial in europe
* Biotime Inc - remains on track for top-line data by middle
of 2017 for renevia pivotal study
* Biotime achieves patient recruitment milestone in renevia
pivotal trial
* Biotime Inc says now has more than 50 patients in trial,
keeping it on track with anticipated forecast for top-line data
by middle of 2017
* Biotime Inc - also actively working on plans for other
large aesthetic markets like South Korea and Brazil as well as
U.S for renevia
