Dec 14 Keane Group Inc

* Keane Group Inc files for ipo of upto $287.5 million - sec filing

* Keane Group Inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* Keane Groukeane Group Inc - intends to list common stock on nyse under the symbol "frac"

* Keane Group Inc says citigroup, morgan stanley, BofA Merrill lynch, j.p. Morgan are acting as underwriters for the offering

* Keane group - wells fargo securities, simmons & company international, houlihan lokey, and securities Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/2hN4OpL)