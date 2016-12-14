BRIEF-AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share
* AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Keane Group Inc
* Keane Group Inc files for ipo of upto $287.5 million - sec filing
* Keane Group Inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
* Keane Groukeane Group Inc - intends to list common stock on nyse under the symbol "frac"
* Keane Group Inc says citigroup, morgan stanley, BofA Merrill lynch, j.p. Morgan are acting as underwriters for the offering
* Keane group - wells fargo securities, simmons & company international, houlihan lokey, and securities Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/2hN4OpL)
* Kingstone Companies Inc says to use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company to support its ratings upgrade plan
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share