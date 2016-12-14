Dec 14 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFI) :

* Guangxi Wuzhou Quanli reduces stake in the company to 33.33 percent from 42.85 percent, following the company's capital increase

* Energoland increases stake in the company to 27.98 percent from 7.45 percent Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)