Dec 14 Northcliff Resources Ltd

* Northcliff Resources Ltd - announce results of company's special meeting of shareholders held December 13 including approval of a $3 million financing

* Northcliff Resources- confirms that shareholders, excluding todd, approved a resolution at meeting to allow company to proceed with private placement

* Northcliff Resources- at meeting, shareholders also approved waiver and amendment of company's amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement

* Effective date of plan is now December 13, 2016