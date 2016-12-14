Dec 14 Northcliff Resources Ltd
* Northcliff Resources Ltd - announce results of company's
special meeting of shareholders held December 13 including
approval of a $3 million financing
* Northcliff Resources- confirms that shareholders,
excluding todd, approved a resolution at meeting to allow
company to proceed with private placement
* Northcliff Resources- at meeting, shareholders also
approved waiver and amendment of company's amended and restated
shareholder rights plan agreement
* Effective date of plan is now December 13, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: