Dec 14 Arconic Inc

* Arconic Inc says 2017 capex capped at $650 million - SEC filing

* Arconic Inc says sees 2016 revenue $12.1 billion - $12.6 billion

* Arconic Inc says sees 2017 revenue $11.8 billion - $12.4 billion

* Arconic Inc says sees free cash flow of about $700 million in 2019

* Arconic Inc says targeting 2017 net savings of about 2 percent of revenue

* Fy2016 revenue view $15.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $12.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S