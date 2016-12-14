BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share
Dec 14 Arconic Inc
* Arconic Inc says 2017 capex capped at $650 million - SEC filing
* Arconic Inc says sees 2016 revenue $12.1 billion - $12.6 billion
* Arconic Inc says sees 2017 revenue $11.8 billion - $12.4 billion
* Arconic Inc says sees free cash flow of about $700 million in 2019
* Arconic Inc says targeting 2017 net savings of about 2 percent of revenue
* Fy2016 revenue view $15.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $12.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.