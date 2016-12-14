Dec 14 Santam Ltd
* Acquisition of a further 16.6 pct interest in SAHAM
Finances S.A. via a subscription for shares
* Total consideration payable in terms of transaction is
$329 million plus transaction costs
* Santam's interest in SAN JV will therefore dilute to 15
pct, from 25 pct, and SEM's interest will increase to 85 pct,
from 75 pct
* Santam's contribution of $7.35 million plus transaction
costs
* Santam will fund its portion of consideration through
available foreign cash resources
* SEM will fund its portion of consideration by using at
least $200 million of available discretionary capital, obtaining
third party funding for rest
* Effective date of transaction will be dependent on
fulfilment of conditions precedent and is expected to occur
during Q2 of 2017
