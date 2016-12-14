BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 14 Aphria Inc -
* Entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 200 acres of fully serviced vacant land for $6.24 million
* Removed all conditions attached to purchase, sale deal to acquire 5 acres of land located on border of Health Canada approved site licence
* Company requires a new site licence from Health Canada for property to purchase and sale deal of leamington property
* Company anticipates transaction closing in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.