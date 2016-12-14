Dec 14 Aphria Inc -

* Entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 200 acres of fully serviced vacant land for $6.24 million

* Removed all conditions attached to purchase, sale deal to acquire 5 acres of land located on border of Health Canada approved site licence

* Company requires a new site licence from Health Canada for property to purchase and sale deal of leamington property

* Company anticipates transaction closing in January 2017