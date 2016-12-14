BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 14 Cidara Therapeutics Inc
* Cidara Therapeutics Inc says data from preclinical and clinical studies evaluating company's novel echinocandin antifungal cd101
* Cidara Therapeutics -data showcase compound's discovery through development, potential to expand echinocandin utility across multiple infectious-disease indications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.