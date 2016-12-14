Dec 14 APN Promise SA :

* Its management resolves to buy up to 1.6 million of the company's shares for the maximum total price of 13.5 million zlotys ($3.24 million)

* The maximum price per share is 8 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1707 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)