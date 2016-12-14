UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 14 Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited :
* To acquire up to 29.9 pct of issued share capital of Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of between approximately 487.3 million pounds and 499.5 million pounds
* RMI will fund acquisition through a debt facility,
* RMI's interest in Hastings will be acquired from Hastings Investco Ltd and certain individual shareholders
* RMI will become single largest shareholder of Hastings post implementation of acquisition.
* Will be able to nominate for appointment a director to board of Hastings
* First such appointee will be Herman Bosman, CEO of RMI as director
* Acquisition is expected to become effective by no later than 30 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts