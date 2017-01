Dec 14 NMC Health Plc :

* Results of placing

* Total of 18,571,428 new ordinary shares in company have been placed by joint bookrunners HSBC Bank Plc and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

* Placing at a price of 1,375 pence per placing share raising proceeds of approximately $324.4 mln or 255.4 million stg