Dec 14 Attica Bank SA :
* Says will form a company (AMC) that will manage claims
from non performing loans
* Says a potential investor can acquire up to 80 percent of
the AMC
* Says it will have the possibility to sell the 630 million
euros junior note, when law allows, for a minor price in order
to perform its de-recognition
* Decides transfer of its 1,045 million euro ($1.11
billion) non performing loan portfolio to an SPV
* Says the SPV will issue a 415 million euro senior note
and a 630 million euro junior note
* Says the SPV will sign an 'arm's length' agreement for
handling claims (SLA) with the claim management company (AMC) of
7 years duration
* Regarding covering the capital increase adverse scenario,
it will issue a Tier II bond of 70 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2hwyl8j
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
