M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 14 Nanobiotix Sa
* Nanobiotix reports positive phase I/II preliminary data on feasibility and safety of NBTXR3 in liver cancers trial
* Reports good safety and feasibility of treatment at 10 pct dose level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($655.73 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.