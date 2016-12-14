Dec 14 DIC Asset AG
* Announced today signing of a credit arrangement for eur
960 million for commercial portfolio
* New loan with an overall term of seven years will be used
to prematurely repay financing arrangements signed with several
banks for commercial portfolio
* Credit arrangement lowers interest rate on commercial
portfolio's bank loans to circa 1.7 percent
* Anticipates a one-time negative consolidated income after
tax which will amount to approximately eur 35 million
* Estimated cash flow will increase by up to circa eur 40
million p.a. Ceteris paribus in 2017
* Intends to disburse, as planned, an attractive dividend on
level of previous years for 2016 financial year
* Projects FFO between eur 55 million and eur 60 million in
2017 financial year
