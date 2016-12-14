Dec 14 Centene Corp
* Centene corp says Neidorff will continue to serve as chief
executive officer until his successor is appointed
* Centene-Amendment anticipates Neidorff's successor as ceo
will be appointed on or prior to co's annual stockholder meeting
in April 2020
* Centene corp - entered into amendment to executive
employment agreement with Michael F. Neidorff, its chairman,
president and chief executive officer
* Centene corp says board of directors and Neidorff agreed
to extend his contract beyond previous termination date in
december 2017
Source text - bit.ly/2hmaaLQ
