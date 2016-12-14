Dec 14 Food and Drug Administration

* review results in new warnings about using general anesthetics and sedation drugs in young children and pregnant women

* to better inform public about potential risk, we are requiring warnings to be added to the labels of general anesthetic and sedation drugs

* Warning repeated use of anesthetic drugs during surgeries in children below 3 yrs/pregnant women in 3rd trimester may affect development of children's brains Source (bit.ly/2gJqhnH)