Dec 15 Tegel Group Holdings Ltd

* Net Profit After Tax of $15.1 million for 26 weeks ended 23 October 2016, an increase of $9.1 million on previous half year

* HY revenue increased 4.0% to NZ$296.3 million

* Interim dividend of 3.45 cents per share, payable on 27 January 2017

* Looking ahead, co reiterated continued growth over FY16, based on market conditions co anticipates underlying ebitda to be $75-85 million

